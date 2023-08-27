Leftover Party Dips Shine As Unconventional Burger Toppings

Whether it's for Super Bowl Sunday or a Friday family game night, chips and dip are a must. Buying more than one flavor of dip is also pretty important, even if you're only expecting a few guests. Who doesn't like variety? Problem is, the more dips you have, the more likely you are to have leftovers sit in your fridge for weeks or even months. If you're a chips-and-dip lover, you hate to see those flavorful sauces go to waste. Luckily, there's more you can do with leftover party dips than just dunk chips in them.

Many dips have the same consistency as the condiments you add to your burgers, so why not use the dips themselves on your burger? Think of all the possibilities. The cheesy spinach dip, the spinach artichoke dip, the bean dip, the buffalo-style chicken dip, and of course, the nacho cheese and Tex-Mex dips. Depending on what other ingredients you have in your fridge that could complement the dip flavor, you can really go to town with the type of burger you create. Or, you can use the dip in lieu of those other ingredients.