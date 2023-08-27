The Costco Australia Sponge Cake We Wish Would Come To The US

For over a century, Australia's national cake has been enjoyed by dessert lovers everywhere, from high-profile Queensland lords to countries all the way in the U.K. Even with its murky origins, the Lamington cake has still cemented itself as an enduring Aussie classic. It combines the crunchy texture of coconut flakes with a melt-in-your-mouth dark chocolate flavor, all packed into a soft sponge cake that sometimes has a fruity jam center. This will sound pretty dreamy to some, especially for fans of coconut and chocolate combos like Mounds or Almond Joy. Those searching for Lamington cakes in Australia don't have to look too hard to satisfy their craving, especially if they're a Costco shopper.

Besides Costco Australia's unique food court items, we're also a little jealous that it's got Lamingtons. This isn't the first time these Down Under delicacies have been in stock at the bulk retailer, either. Australian Costco members spotted them last year in the bakery section under the chain's in-house Kirkland Signature brand. We're not sure if the store stocks up specifically in the summertime in celebration of National Lamington Day on July 21, but it always seems to be a delicious surprise when Aussies discover them in all their glory. The best part is that Costco Australia's Lamington cakes come in bite-sized portions, making them perfectly snackable without the need to slice through a whole cake.