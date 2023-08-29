Costco's Ribs Are So Good They Even Outshine Its Iconic Rotisserie Chicken

Do you know what's better than buying plain pork spare ribs raw from the supermarket? Buying perfectly pre-seasoned raw spare ribs from Costco. Do you know what's even better than that? Buying those same delicious Costco ribs pre-cooked and ready to eat. Cooking ribs at home can be as easy as setting and forgetting in the oven, but some days, the aggravation of extra dishes and preheating is just too much. The luxury of dropping a rack of delicious pre-cooked ribs on the dinner table after a long day is one of the many conveniences Costco can provide.

However, when people think of Costco, pre-cooked ribs are not as likely to pop into their minds as other classics like hot dogs, rotisserie chicken, or even Kirkland sweaters. For those in the know, these ribs are worth grabbing from the hot-food section, even if you have to wait in a line of eager rib lovers for 30 minutes like the shoppers in this TikTok video. Did you see how many rotisserie chickens were sitting on those shelves? It's not often something outshines the beloved Kirkland bird.