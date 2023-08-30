SpongeBob Foods We Wish Existed In Real Life

What better place to start than with the most iconic food in the SpongeBob universe: the Krabby Patty. It's the signature burger of the best hamburger joint in Bikini Bottom — The Krusty Krab. Always prepared to order by masterful fry-cook SpongeBob SquarePants, the delicious-looking burger usually includes fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sea cheese, pickles, mustard, ketchup, and, of course, whatever is in the Krabby Patty with its secret formula. It's all sandwiched between two seaweed-sea buns. SpongeBob Fandom says episodes reveal that the patty contains seaweed sauce, squid ink, dried kelp, and chum, although we don't know what the full recipe is. The show's creator, Steve Hillenburg, has hinted that the Krabby Patty has absolutely no meat — it's a veggie burger.

Despite the lack of meat, we know the Krabby Patty is a highly addictive burger, as shown by the restaurant's massive success, Squidward's obsession after trying one for the first time, and the efforts of Mr. Krabs' arch nemesis, Plankton, to steal the secret formula to help his own struggling restaurant.

We're not the only ones who dream about trying a Krabby Patty in real life. Popular food creator Binging With Babish concocted his version of the Krabby Patty, which he claimed was the all-time most requested dish for his YouTube show. There have also been several pop-ups, like the Rusty Krab in Houston, the SpongeBar in Kansas City, or a replica Krusty Krab in the Middle East that operated briefly before closing in 2019.