For State Fair Fun In Your Backyard, Make Funnel Cakes On The Grill

State fairs are timeless extravaganzas that people from all walks of life enjoy. As celebrations of individual state cultures and Americana, state fairs are intersections of agriculture, livestock, farming, history, entertainment, and, most importantly, food. From gargantuan corn dogs to award-winning salsas, there's one quintessential state fair food — funnel cakes.

Knowing just how delicious funnel cakes are, it's easy to come down with a wicked case of FOMO when you can't get your hands on that sugar-dusted, deep-fried dessert central to the state fair experience. Fear not! You can make state-fair-quality funnel cakes right in your backyard.

One funnel cake foodie on TikTok fired up their backyard's flat-top grill and placed an aluminum baking tray filled with frying oil on its hot surface. Once the oil reached its ideal temperature, the funnel cake expert squirted a condiment bottle filled with batter into the hot oil, making circular patterns for a state fair-inspired funnel cake topped with powdered sugar. To make the batter, the TikTok creator says they combined milk, eggs, vanilla extract, sugar, baking powder, all-purpose flour, a pinch of salt, and water — easy as pie! Or... cake?