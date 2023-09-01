Make Garlic Bread The Star Of Your Next Breakfast Sandwich

There is no shortage of ingredients that can be used to make a breakfast sandwich. Fortunately, most of them pair well with garlic bread. Eggs are a given, but the possible combinations of meats, veggies, and cheeses are practically endless. A standard bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich is the simplest way to go. You can play up the cheese by pairing classic mozzarella with garlic bread and eggs, which builds on garlic bread's Italian roots. However, mozzarella is far from the only cheese you can use to optimize a breakfast sandwich. For example, provolone, Gouda, Monterey jack, and cheddar are all good alternatives.

For meat options, bacon can easily be swapped for sausage or ham. Turn a ham and cheese sandwich into a morning meal by adding scrambled eggs and bookending your ingredients with garlic bread. You can also forego meat entirely to focus on the eggs and cheese. If you want a substantial but still meatless breakfast sandwich, veggies bring new flavors and textures, though some mesh better with garlic than others. Tomatoes are a safe bet, as they're often served alongside garlic bread in Italian restaurants. Avocados also taste great on nearly any toast and, as such, have become a staple of many breakfast recipes.

Whatever recipe you land on, garlic bread breakfast sandwiches will help you start your day right. Plus, with fresh bread and custom seasoning, your homemade creation will definitely beat the frozen options on the market.