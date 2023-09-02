Your Favorite Fast Food Chicken Sandwich Has More Ingredients Than You'd Think

Fast food chicken sandwiches have some kind of magic affixed to them that we just can't get over. The crispy crunch of heavily fried and breaded filets paired with oh-so-crispy lettuce, juicy tomato, and creamy mayo all heaped upon an impossibly fluffy bun leaves us hurriedly embarking on a trip through the drive-thru, probably a little more often than we'd care to admit.

Still, despite its deliciousness, there are some ingredients involved in chicken sandwiches you'll probably want to take note of and allow us to warn you that not all of it is pretty. From innocent flavor-enhancing additions to some ingredients that are downright scary, we're here to dish the details on exactly what ingredients we've found injected into your satisfyingly delicious chicken sammie, along with what these ingredients might mean for your health.

Join us as we do a deep dive into the interestingly mysterious world of fast-food chicken sandwich ingredients.