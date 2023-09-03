Nabisco's Lesser-Known Gems Worth Trying
Nabisco has long held a special place in our hearts and pantries with its blockbuster offerings like Chips Ahoy!, Teddy Grahams, Oreos, and Nutter Butters. These household favorites have been snack-time staples for generations. However, you might not know about some of Nabisco's lesser-known gems. These aren't as showy or as popular, but quietly await discovery. Venture beyond the familiar and you'll find there are plenty more tasty Nabisco snacks worth your attention. It's worth noting that Nabisco is actually owned by a larger company, Mondelēz International. However, it still uses this iconic Nabisco name on many of its products.
While Nabisco's most popular snacks might steal the show with its widespread recognition, it boasts an impressive lineup that extends far beyond these luminaries. The shelves of your local grocery store hold a captivating array of snacks that deserve more of the limelight. From savory to sweet, crispy to creamy, Nabisco has cultivated a diverse selection that caters to pretty much everyone.
We're embarking on a journey to uncover those treats that have been overshadowed by their more famous counterparts. From Wheat Thins with its satisfying crunch and surprising versatility, to Honey Maid Grahams that bring nostalgia with each bite, Nabisco's hidden gems are well worth trying. So, join us as we raid the snack aisle and shine a light on Nabisco's less popular offerings. Stand aside, Newtons. Get back, Nilla Wafers. We're only focused on the underdogs today — and there are some great ones.
Better Cheddars
You might have forgotten all about Better Cheddars, or maybe you've never even noticed them among other cheese crackers on the market, but they're still worth sampling. These savory snacks are produced by Nabisco and provide an irresistible combination of sharp cheddar flavor and satisfying crunch, making them a delightful treat for snack enthusiasts.
They're baked, rather than fried, and are low in cholesterol with 0 trans fats, making them one of the healthier snacking options available. What makes these crackers stand out is their extremely thin and crispy texture, with a lovely flakiness to them. While some crackers are disappointingly soft, these ones really shine. The flavor is great, too. They really taste like cheddar rather than having an artificial cheese flavor. So, if you're looking for a simple cheesy snack, Nabisco delivers with these crackers. Next time you're at the grocery store, be sure to scour the snack aisle for this hidden gem!
Mallomars
There's no denying that s'mores are delicious, but they're not really the most practical snack when you aren't sitting around a campfire. But what if you could distill the essence of s'mores into a snack you can eat at any time? That's effectively what Mallomars are! These Nabisco cookies are delicious and worth eating, even if they aren't as popular as items like Oreos and Nutter Butters. They consist of three main components: a round graham cracker base, a dome-shaped marshmallow center, and a rich chocolate coating. If that doesn't make them worth seeking out, you need to adjust your priorities.
But you can't just go to a store and buy them any time you like. They're only available seasonally — from September to March — which gives them a bit of a cult following. They were created back in 1918, and were originally only shipped during the cooler months so that their chocolate didn't melt during transportation. But now that refrigerated vehicles are a thing, the seasonality is just down to tradition. So, make sure you don't miss out on Mallowmars season. Give them a try and you might become a Mallomars devotee, desperately counting down the days between March and September. Though not as widely recognized as some other Nabisco products like Oreos, Mallomars hold a special place in the hearts of those who appreciate their unique charm. Many people eagerly await their return to store shelves each year, making them a cherished seasonal snack.
Sociables
Sociables is a brand of crackers produced by Nabisco. These crackers come in packets with six distinct shapes, which makes them visually appealing and great for entertaining. They're studded with poppy seeds and sesame seeds, giving them a tasty, complex flavor that sets them apart from plain crackers. They have a crispy texture, making them suitable for both snacking on their own and for pairing with dips, spreads, and cheeses. Their shape and size are perfect for toppings and accompaniments, making them a popular choice for creating appetizers.
While this might not be the most exciting snack option of all time, sometimes what you want is something plain and reliable, like a cracker. Plus, you can top your Sociables however you like, giving you a wider range of snacking options to contend with. You can let your imagination run wild with topping ideas, and your tastebuds will thank you for it.
Lorna Doone
Lorna Doone shortbread cookies are a lesser-known but still classic treat from Nabisco. They've captured the hearts of cookie lovers for generations. Even the folks at Nabisco aren't totally sure why they were given their name, but what we do know is that they're named after a fictional character from the novel Lorna Doone by R.D. Blackmore. It could simply be that both the novel and shortbread cookies are Scottish, but since they were introduced in 1912, it's way too late to ask the person who created them.
Lorna Doone cookies might not satisfy traditional shortbread purists, but they have a short, crumbly texture and pleasant vanilla flavor that makes them worthy contenders on this list. Their subtle sweetness and rich buttery taste make them an ideal companion for a cup of tea or coffee — but they're great on their own, too. They also serve as a versatile ingredient in various dessert recipes. Crushed Lorna Doone cookies can be used as a base for pie crusts, adding a delicate buttery note to the foundation of a dessert.
Lorna Doone cookies have stood the test of time, maintaining their status as a beloved — if lesser-known — classic in the world of cookies. Their uncomplicated ingredients and comforting flavor continue to make them a staple in households, and a delightful choice for anyone seeking a taste of simple, timeless goodness.
Good Thins
Good Thins crackers are another line of baked snack crackers produced by Nabisco. What makes them slightly different from Nabisco's other cracker offerings is that they're gluten-free. Some are made with rice and some are made with corn. While some people have a strong preference between these two options, we think they're both great. They're known for being thin and having a crispy texture, so they offer a satisfying crunch while still being light and airy. You can eat them on their own, dunk them into dips, or top them with whatever takes your fancy.
You can find Good Thins in a range of flavors, including sea salt, three cheese, garden veggie, parmesan and garlic, and jalapeño and lime. This means there's something to appeal to most preferences. Good Thins crackers offer a convenient and enjoyable snacking option that caters to consumers seeking a lighter alternative to traditional fried snacks. Their array of flavors and styles allows individuals to find the perfect match for their taste preferences, making them a popular choice for those looking for a wholesome, flavorful snack.
Sargento cheese crisps
If you hear the term "cheese crisps" you might imagine a cracker or a chip with a cheese flavor. However, Nabisco's Sargento cheese crisps are crispy little snacks made out of nothing but cheese. That's right — they're all cheese, so if you're cheese-obsessed, this is the snack for you. They come in three varieties: cheddar, parmesan, and pepper jack. In all cases, the cheese is baked until it gets a crispy, crunchy texture like you might get at the edge of a lasagna or the sides of a Detroit-style pizza.
One of the unique aspects of Sargento cheese crisps is their simplicity. They typically have minimal ingredients, often consisting solely of cheese, and sometimes a seasoning for added flavor. The absence of artificial ingredients, colors, or preservatives aligns with the trend toward more natural snacking options. These crisps are popular for their versatility. You can enjoy them on their own as a standalone snack, paired with wine or other beverages, or used as a topping for salads and soups. Their crunchy texture and concentrated cheese flavor make them a convenient and tasty option for those seeking a low-carb or gluten-free snack.
Wheat Thins
Nabisco has no shortage of crackers in its stable of brands, but we're okay with that because they're generally delicious. Wheat Thins are no exception. They're known for their distinctively crunchy texture and savory flavor. Since they're made primarily from whole wheat flour, they have a hearty, wholesome quality that sets them apart from other crackers.
And that's before we even get to the flavors. In addition to the original salty-sweet flavor, there are also ones with a hint of salt, and sundried tomato and basil crackers on offer. Most are bite-sized, but they also come in a big version for people who like to go large with their toppings. The key ingredient in Wheat Thins is whole grain wheat, which contributes to their nutty, slightly earthy flavor. The crackers are baked to achieve their characteristic crispiness. You can enjoy them on their own as a convenient, satisfying snack, or paired with cheeses, dips, spreads, or toppings for added flavor and texture.
Honey Maid
Honey Maid is a brand of graham crackers produced by Nabisco. These graham crackers are known for their slightly sweet, honey-flavored taste, and distinctive rectangular shape. They've become a staple in households for a variety of uses, from snacking to dessert-making.
Honey Maid graham crackers are made using a combination of whole wheat flour, sweeteners (including honey), and other ingredients. The resulting cracker strikes a balance between subtle sweetness and satisfying crunch. The crackers are often recognized for their role in creating s'mores, a popular campfire treat that involves sandwiching a toasted marshmallow and a piece of chocolate between two graham crackers, but they have other uses. You can also eat them on their own, and they're great crushed to make bases for a range of desserts, like pies and cheesecakes. In addition to the original version, Honey Maid also offers graham crackers made with real cinnamon and chocolate, providing options to cater to different flavor preferences.
Vegetable Thins
Yes, we're back on the savory cracker train, and this time we've brought some vegetables along for the ride. Nabisco has a number of cracker brands, but Vegetable Thins are made with real vegetables in the mix. They contain a blend of bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, celery, and carrots, which gives them a slightly sweet, fragrant flavor. They're also lightly spiced to give them an extra flavor boost without overwhelming any dips or toppings you might choose to eat them with.
They're nice and thin with a crisp texture that ultimately melts in your mouth. They're great snacks in their own right, but you can also pair them with all kinds of toppings, or crumble them up onto soups or salads. These versatile crackers might not be terribly well-known, but they can hold their own against bigger rivals. So, if you're looking to try something new or perhaps revisit a forgotten favorite, don't overlook Vegetable Thins.
Biscos Sugar Wafers
Biscos are a type of sugar wafers that fall under the Nabisco umbrella. They consist of thin, crispy layers that are gently stacked together around a creme filling. If you've ever eaten a sugar wafer before, you'll know what to expect. While they aren't groundbreaking, they're perfectly tasty, so you should give them a try if you're looking to add to your wafer repertoire.
The wafers are slightly sweet and have a delicate crunch that comes from the thin layers being baked to perfection. The central creme is delicately flavored and sweet enough to offer balance. They combine airy lightness and a satisfying texture, making them a snack worth trying. They're known for their simplicity, so if you want a snack that's not going to punch you in the face with a hit of intense flavor, these sugar wafers are a nice place to start. Sometimes you just want something light and comforting, and Biscos are just that.
Ginger Snaps
We love cookies and there's no denying that Nabisco makes some great ones. But sometimes you might get bored of the usual flavor profiles, such as vanilla, chocolate, and peanut butter. Well, that's where Ginger Snaps come into their own. Known for their distinct spicy and gingery flavor, Nabisco Ginger Snaps are a popular choice for those who enjoy a bit of warmth and kick in their treats. These cookies are characterized by their crunchy texture, and their rich molasses and ginger flavor profile. They have other flavorings, including cinnamon, that give them a rich flavor reminiscent of the cool winter months — though, of course, you can eat them at any time of year.
When bitten into, they produce a satisfying crunch that adds to the overall sensory experience. Ginger Snaps are commonly enjoyed as a standalone snack or as an accompaniment to hot beverages like tea, coffee, or hot cocoa. Their spicy aroma and flavor evoke feelings of coziness and warmth, making them a favorite for many during the colder seasons. They're also great used as pie crusts or bases for other desserts, adding a sweet, spicy warmth that brings another dimension to your sweet treats.
Chicken in a Biskit
With their distinctive name, you may have spotted Chicken in a Biskit crackers on grocery store shelves, but did you know that they're made by Nabisco? These crackers are known for their unique and savory flavor, aiming to capture the taste of chicken in a convenient and crispy form. The crackers are seasoned with a flavor blend that includes chicken and other savory seasonings, resulting in a taste that evokes the essence of chicken soup or chicken-flavored dishes. If you think they might contain artificial chicken flavor, you'd be wrong. They really contain chicken, so vegetarians beware!
You can eat them on their own if you're in the market for a flavorful savory snack. However, you can also pair them with dips and spreads, or top them with your choice of ingredients. Their distinct taste profile makes them memorable, and they've gained a loyal following over the years for their one-of-a-kind flavor.
Pinwheels
Pinwheels are lesser-known Nabisco cookies that deserve to be more than just an underdog. These treats combine the richness of chocolate with the fluffiness of marshmallow. They feature a soft marshmallow layer on top of a chocolate cookie, all enrobed in milk chocolate. At the heart of Nabisco Pinwheels is the contrast between the soft, melt-in-your-mouth marshmallow, and the crumbly yet slightly dense chocolate cookie. Each bite provides a balance between the sweetness of the marshmallow and the deep cocoa notes of the cookie. The chocolate adds richness and helps hold them together.
If you think they sound similar to Mallomars, you're not mistaken. Both feature a marshmallow layer and a chocolate coating, creating a similar balance of flavors and textures. However, Pinwheels distinguish themselves with their pinwheel shape, and chocolate cookie instead of graham cracker base. While Mallomars are only available in the cooler months, Pinwheels offer a similar experience year-round.
The combination of chocolate and marshmallow is a classic pairing that's loved by many, and Pinwheels deliver this iconic duo in a convenient and mess-free format. Their timeless combination of flavors and their satisfying texture make them a sought-after delight for chocolate and marshmallow enthusiasts of all ages.
Easy Cheese
Cheese in a can might get a bad rap, and sure, it's not exactly gourmet. But the heart (and the stomach) wants what it wants — we're not here to judge anyone's snacks. If you're looking for canned cheese, Nabisco's Easy Cheese might not be the most popular brand — or the most popular Nabisco product — but it's worth checking out.
It's often used as a spread or topping, and it's dispensed directly from the aerosol can. When the nozzle is pressed, the cheese is sprayed out in a soft, creamy consistency. Easy Cheese comes in various flavors, including cheddar, sharp cheddar, American cheese, and cheese and bacon.
You can use Easy Cheese dip for crackers, pretzels, and vegetables, as well as a topping for burgers, sandwiches, and other savory foods. Its convenient packaging and long shelf life make it suitable for on-the-go snacking, picnics, and quick meals. While it isn't about to win any artisan cheese prizes, it has found popularity due to its convenience and fun factor. It's often associated with casual snacking, and has become a staple in households for those times when a quick cheese fix is desired. Though it might not be considered a traditional cheese by connoisseurs, Easy Cheese has carved out a niche for itself in the world of quick and easy snacks. It offers a hassle-free way to enjoy a cheesy flavor without the need for refrigeration or extensive preparation.