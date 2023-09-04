Scandals That Shook The Biggest Grocery Stores

While some of us do grow our own food, the majority of people must rely, at least in part, on grocery stores and supermarkets. Although the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically changed how consumers do their shopping by shifting record amounts of grocery shopping online, people still make use of their local stores. According to Drive Research, at present there are over 63,000 grocery stores and supermarkets doing business in the United States. The average American heads to the store for groceries eight times in a single month where they spend a little over $150 during each trip.

When something goes wrong at the supermarket, it can have devastating effects on customers. Trust is broken, and faith in both food safety and personal safety can be shattered. Some problems, such as tone-deaf branding or food contamination, are quickly remedied, while others, like a data breach, result in consequences that affect consumers and the stores themselves for years afterward.

Here are 13 serious scandals that grocery stores and their customers will not forget any time soon.