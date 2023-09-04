What All-Dressed Potato Chips Actually Are

You've heard of getting a hot dog with "the works," so why not add a little bit of everything to what you eat with your hot dog as well? This is exactly the idea behind all-dressed potato chips, and if you haven't tried this extra-flavorful, crispy snack, then now may be the time to elevate your potato chip-eating game.

All-dressed chips are one of the most unique chip flavors ever to grace store shelves, and they're ideal for fans of the everything bagel and folks who can't choose just one chip flavor. "All dressed" means chips with a bit of everything. What does that actually mean? Well, this isn't necessarily exactly the same throughout all brands of all-dressed chips. Still, if you can think of a chip flavor, there's a chance that you'll find said flavor mixed into this unusual chip dressing. This includes ketchup, barbecue, salt and vinegar, sour cream and onion, and other any other typical potato chip topping that you can think of.