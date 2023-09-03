The Cheesy Addition That Jazzes Up Sad Canned Peas

Let's face it: Canned peas aren't always the most exciting vegetable to pair with meals. They are bland tasting and often have a mushy texture that resembles baby food. Since plain canned peas don't exactly wow the palate, it always helps to add something to jazz them up a bit. Enter cheese sauce, the cure to what ails struggling vegetables. We've seen this ingredient work wonders plenty of times before. For instance, some steamed broccoli might be passable in the flavor department, but mix in a little cheese sauce, and winner, winner, broccoli and cheese dinner.

The same concept applies to canned peas and cheese sauce. Fortunately, there is no shortage of recipes available online to inspire your cheesy peas endeavor. You don't even need a lot of ingredients on hand, as many recipes for cheesy peas require little more than salt and pepper. However, you can always call an audible and select your own seasonings or spices, butter, your preferred milk or cream option, and your favorite cheese.