The Cheesy Addition That Jazzes Up Sad Canned Peas
Let's face it: Canned peas aren't always the most exciting vegetable to pair with meals. They are bland tasting and often have a mushy texture that resembles baby food. Since plain canned peas don't exactly wow the palate, it always helps to add something to jazz them up a bit. Enter cheese sauce, the cure to what ails struggling vegetables. We've seen this ingredient work wonders plenty of times before. For instance, some steamed broccoli might be passable in the flavor department, but mix in a little cheese sauce, and winner, winner, broccoli and cheese dinner.
The same concept applies to canned peas and cheese sauce. Fortunately, there is no shortage of recipes available online to inspire your cheesy peas endeavor. You don't even need a lot of ingredients on hand, as many recipes for cheesy peas require little more than salt and pepper. However, you can always call an audible and select your own seasonings or spices, butter, your preferred milk or cream option, and your favorite cheese.
What cheeses to pair with peas
The type of cheese you use to make a decadent sauce for your peas can vary depending on your personal preferences. Some recipes call for processed American cheese slices, while others incorporate cubes of cheddar or smooth-melting, soft Velveeta. If you like cheese with a more pronounced flavor, you could take it to the next level with blue cheese or Gorgonzola. For those who may feel the texture is still too soft, some recipes include fried onions for a crunch reminiscent of green bean casserole.
No matter what route you decide to take with your cheesy canned peas, it's easy and quick to prepare this side dish. Mix the ingredients in a saucepan or pot on the stove, season to taste, and it will be ready in five to 10 minutes. Because these peas are swimming in a pool of creamy, gooey cheese, you might even be able to convince your kids to eat this upgraded version of canned vegetables, too. Maybe it isn't how you envisioned getting your children to try veggies but think of it as training wheels before learning to ride a bike.