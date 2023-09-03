The Biggest Mistake To Avoid When Making Bean Salad

You know you should eat more beans but, for some reason, can't bring yourself to do it. You might enjoy hummus from time to time, but it can be a slippery slope of carb consumption depending on how many pita chips you end up eating along with it. Maybe you work chili into your dinner rotation a few times a month, which is good but may not always be the best dinner option during the hot summer months.

Bean salad is an excellent dish to work into your menu as an entrée or side dish. It's highly nutritious, requires little skill to make, and can tag along to your next potluck. After all, it isn't the same old potato or macaroni salad. However, despite being deceptively simple to cook, bean salad can be tough to make delicious.

The biggest mistake to avoid when making a fresh bean salad is dressing and seasoning cold beans. Cooking the beans ahead of time and storing them in the fridge is fine, but be sure to warm them in the microwave or briefly on the stove before dressing. Beans have noticeably less flavor when cold, which may cause you to overseason them to compensate — but this could come back to bite you as they return to room temperature.