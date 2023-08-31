Chili's Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers Review: A Stupendous Addition To Elevate Gameday

While a handful of Chili's fans were left disconsolate by its decision to remove the Original Chicken Crispers from menus in December 2022, most folks greeted the news with a shrug. After all, the restaurant chain's far more popular (and texturally superior) Crispy Chicken Crispers remain available to interested customers. Not only that but as of August 29, 2023, spicy food enthusiasts can kick their dining experience up a notch (or three) with Chili's new Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers.

Introduced just in time for this fall's football season (go, Patriots!), Chili's newest sauce isn't solely available with its immensely popular chicken tender product. As one of just two sauce-tossed Chicken Crisper options seemingly offered to customers (alongside its previously-sold Honey-Chipotle sauce), we were chomping at the bit to try the new Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers and see whether the latest (and potentially hottest) Chili's Chicken Crisper option measures up to the item's exceptionally high bar.

Thanks to Chili's gracious generosity, we were able to obtain an order of the new Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers upon their debut. If you're wondering whether the Tex-Mex purveyor's take on Nashville hot chicken and its painful, peppery pleasure is worth ordering, wonder no more.