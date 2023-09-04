No, A Teaspoon Won't Actually Keep A Bottle Of Champagne Carbonated

Champagne, renowned for its effervescence and elegance, has garnered its fair share of myths over the years. One particularly persistent myth claims that placing a teaspoon inside an opened Champagne bottle will help maintain its carbonation. While the concept of using a teaspoon to preserve Champagne's carbonation is a long-held belief, science tells us a different story. The thought that a teaspoon would somehow serve as a barrier to prevent the escape of carbon dioxide gas, keeping the fizz intact, falls flat in the face of the reality of gas diffusion and the properties of Champagne's carbonation.