Aldi's Lemon Herb And Garlic Parm Butters Arrived Just In Time For Labor Day Cookouts

We're all looking for ways to save a little money without compromising too much on quality. In turn, savvy shoppers have found countless "bougie broke" products at all of our favorite grocery stores — including fancy seasoned butter at Aldi.

Per an Adventures in Aldi post on Instagram, the chain has two new Specially Selected seasoned butters in lemon herb and garlic Parmesan flavors. These butters are no exception to the trend of shoppers raving about Aldi's flavored butters, with several Instagram users saying that they can't wait to try some.

Being that the butters are so new, it's unclear how much exactly they cost, but based on the prices of Aldi's other butters, we estimate between $2.75 and $3.95. All in all, that's a pretty good deal when you compare it to the cost and effort required to make your own flavored butter at home. Who's got time for that, anyway?