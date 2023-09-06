Yes, There's Actually A Difference Between Russian And Thousand Island Dressing

Russian and Thousand Island dressings look alike, taste alike, and if both dressings are offered at a salad bar, it's hard for many people to differentiate between the two unless there is a label. Along with being used on salads, both dressings are a popular sandwich condiment as well. Thousand Island is used as the base for the "special sauce" on McDonald's Big Macs while Russian dressing is used on Reuben sandwiches. The two dressings are tangy and have a funky orange color, but are they the same thing? The simple answer is no. There are subtle differences in ingredients between the two.

Both dressings typically start with a mayonnaise and ketchup base, but Russian dressing often includes chili sauce and horseradish that add a little spiciness. Thousand Island is sweeter and has a creamier texture. It usually includes onions, mayonnaise, sour cream, garlic, and sweet pickles or pickle relish. Some recipes also call for hard-boiled eggs.

Russian dressing is more savory than Thousand Island, which is why it is the preferred condiment on Reubens. The horseradish gives of the right amount of pungency that plays well with the corned beef and sauerkraut, which potentially gave way to using the dressing on sandwiches in the first place. The sweetness of Thousand Island makes it a perfect pairing with ground beef, and ingredients like ketchup can be omitted for a little more punch, as with the Big Mac.