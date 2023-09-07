Why Lassis Are Often Considered The OG Of Smoothies

Anyone who's ever slurped a smoothie has tasted ancient history. Long before inventive minds created the modern blender, animal herders in India were fermenting milk from their flocks to create yogurt, whisking it with other ingredients, and drinking it. The resulting beverage became known as the lassi, and it's gained worldwide popularity for its creamy texture, tangy flavor, and health benefits. Originally, folks drank lassis as a digestive aid, but today, they're a staple menu item at Indian restaurants.

While smoothies require technology (usually a blender) to combine frozen fruits and other ingredients with liquid, the lassi comes together with a few ingredients and a whisk or even a wooden stick. The word "lassi" comes from the Sanskrit word "lassiya," which means "to mix." In its most basic form, a traditional lassi recipe is a mixture of yogurt, water, and salt, but today, you may find this drink flavored with fruits like mango.