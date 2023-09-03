Casserole Secrets From Celebrity Chefs

When you think of a casserole, you likely have a good idea how to cook it. No matter what the ingredients, a casserole is compiled in an aptly named casserole dish, and then you pop the whole thing, sometimes covered with a layer of aluminum foil, into the oven for about half an hour or so, maybe an hour, tops. This process is fine in the winter months when you don't really mind turning on your oven and heating up your house, and it's fine when you're only making the casserole, and your oven is free and clear. But what about in the summer, when you can't stand the thought of adding more heat into your home, or around the holidays, when you might need to use your oven for other dishes?

That's when a tip from chef and TV host Alex Guarnaschelli can come in handy. Food Network favorite Guarnaschelli makes a green bean casserole on the stovetop, cooking the green beans and the mushroom sauce separately, combining the two, and then topping the mixture with fried shallots. You get the creamy casserole base and the crunchy topping, but without ever turning on your oven. This is a tip that's not just for green bean casserole; it can also work with just about any casserole you like.