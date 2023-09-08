Post Malone's Food Mentality Is Spot-On

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Post Malone is an international superstar with numerous Billboard number-one hit singles like "Sunflower," and "Rockstar." But when he's not in the recording studio and embarking on cross-continental tours, Post Malone likes to eat. While you might think a celebrity of his stature prefers Michelin-star restaurants and luxurious, molecular gastronomy dishes, the Texas-born rapper eats rather humbly. Or as he puts it, like he's 4 years old.

During a press tour for his recent album "Austin," Post Malone sat down with Josh Scherer from Mythical Kitchen to discuss some of his favorite foods and general eating habits while the pair enjoyed the rapper's ideal last meal — Raising Cane's combos with mozzarella sticks and garlic knots. He told Scherer that more than any other food, he generally "just want[s] chicken nuggets, man" — we hear you, Posty. The "Circles" singer backed his childlike food choices by confessing that he wants to eat like a kid because life for a 4-year-old is just a whole lot simpler than it is for a complicated pop star. They don't even pay taxes, he pointed out.

Post Malone's down-to-earth approach to food may strike a chord with everyday foodies. Embracing comfort in the form of chicken nuggets and childhood favorites mirrors the desire for simplicity and joy in a world that's fast-paced and hard to navigate, especially for someone as famous as Post Malone.