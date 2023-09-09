Moose Bologna Is Newfoundland's Way Of Animal Population Control

The Canadian province of Newfoundland has –- or had, at any rate –- a problem that not too many of us may be familiar with here in the lower 48: an exploding moose population. Moose on the loose are no joke, as these sometimes 1400-pound antlered animals cause hundreds of car crashes every year, some of them fatal. Newfoundland's moose population does seem to be on the decline now, which is no surprise seeing as how just a few years ago the province was issuing nearly 30,000 moose hunting licenses per year and promising success rates of up to 85%. Even though some decry the moose massacring, including Redditors on the r/moose forum (yes, there is such a thing), even the moose themselves were not well served by their overpopulation problem, so reducing the numbers was necessary in order to ensure that the survivors had ample resources.

Still, 25,000 dead moose (which is approximately how many would be killed per year if the hunts were as successful as advertised) is a heaping helping of meat. So what was everybody doing with it? While moose steaks and stew are no doubt delicious, many hunters have opted to preserve some of it by turning it into processed meat products such as salami, pepperoni, and, as the title's already tipped you off, bushels and bushels of bologna.