A Tomato Slice Is The Perfectly Edible Egg Ring For Breakfast Sandwiches

When you live a busy life, there's not always time to eat an inspired breakfast. When you do have time, you may find you're so out of practice that you don't have any well-rounded recipes to make. Breakfast helps replenish our energy levels after a night's rest and gives us the vitality we need for a productive, active day. One of the best ways to enjoy a nutritious, tasty morning meal is by using an assortment of nourishing ingredients like proteins, whole grains, healthy fats, and vegetables. However, if you don't have any exciting recipes in your breakfast repertoire due to a busy schedule and lack of practice, we've got you covered.

Enter the tomato egg ring. A simple yet creative way to liven up a classic breakfast sandwich, tomato rings are a cousin to egg bites with as much versatility and ease of preparation. To make a tomato egg ring, slice a fresh tomato and remove its gooey, seedy innards, leaving the tough outer skin in a ring shape. Instead of throwing out the tomato's mushy inner core, transfer it to a mixing bowl and crack an egg. Then, add 1 tablespoon of flour and additional ingredients, such as herbs, veggies, and seasonings, before pouring the mixture into the tomato rings on a stove and cooking the egg. Once your tomato egg rings are cooked, add them to a breakfast sandwich with proteins and other ingredients you like.