Costco's Fall Gift Basket Does The Apple Picking For You

If there's one thing that makes people feel like it's autumn, it's the annual trek to the apple orchard. You get to pick out apples for snacking and enough to make apple pie, apple crumble, and hopefully, caramel or chocolate-covered apples. Costco's new fall basket takes care of the picking part for you and then fills out the rest with an assortment of chocolate and caramel-flavored goodies.

Costco's newest offering, Mrs. Prindables Grand Fall Caramel Gift Basket, is a beautiful display of decadence, with four full-size Chocolate and Caramel Pretzel Rods, one bag each of White Chocolate Pretzel Twists, Milk Chocolate Toffee, Milk Chocolate Candy Corn Bark, and Assorted Natural Caramels. But the showstopper here is the Triple Chocolate Autumn Jumbo Apple along with two standard-sized Triple Chocolate Caramel Apples.

At $79.99, Costco is selling it for $10 less than Mrs. Prindables' website. When you take into account the price for just an Autumn Jumbo Caramel Apple is $29.99 and the Caramel Apple 4-Pack is $46.99, the basket seems to offer more bang for the buck, not to mention saving time by letting someone else make the caramel apples.