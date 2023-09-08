Food Items You Can Get Cheaper At Costco

When you're on a tight budget, eggs should be a staple in your household because their versatility can't be beaten. Costco has two egg options: cage-free and organic free-range. They are each available in cartons of 24, with some stores offering five dozen of the cage-free variety.

The good news is that while typical egg prices have been incredibly volatile, Costco prices have been relatively stable throughout 2023. Two dozen organic eggs cost about three or four dollars more than cage-free, which generally run around $7.99 or $8.99. Organic eggs can cost that much for a single dozen in grocery stores, so these are a bargain.

How do cage-free and organic eggs differ at Costco? Cage-free usually means the chickens are raised in a barn but have access to the outside. Free-range, on the other hand, means chickens are allowed to roam pasture instead. This distinction really depends on which farm Costco uses to supply its eggs. At Costco, organic eggs are free-range, but getting USDA Organic certified means these chickens are only given certified organic feed free of pesticides. This is a healthier option for people concerned about the impact of pesticides in animal feed.