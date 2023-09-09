The Fruit Tray That A Current Costco Employee Swears By For Entertaining

Whether it's for a large party or a small gathering, putting together a spread for guests can prove a stressful and time-consuming endeavor. It doesn't help that supermarket platters often contain soggy, stale, and subpar offerings. Fortunately, Costco has party trays that aren't filled with sad fruits and vegetables. They're the perfect way to liven up a get-together without spending time in the kitchen. One Costco employee swears by the retailer's trays, citing the Kirkland Signature fruit and cheese tray as one of the best things to buy at Costco (via Insider).

You'll find the platter in question near the deli section of the store. It boasts strawberries, green and red grapes, and two types of cheese: cheddar and gouda. Everything comes prepared, so serving this is as simple as removing the plastic top. For around $5 per pound — which typically leaves the price somewhere between $17 and $20 — it's a great deal. Its price isn't the only benefit, either.

As Costco employee Veronica Thatcher told Insider, "The Kirkland Signature fruit and cheese tray saves a lot of time." That's what most hosts are looking for when planning a party. Serving this platter can be as simple or complicated as you'd like. While it's easy enough to rip off the lid and put it on display, the fruit and cheese tray lends itself to a wide range of serving options.