The Key To Lighter Frozen Margaritas Is Your Favorite Bottle Of Bubbly

There are few things as universally beloved as a classic margarita. In fact, it's the most popular cocktail in the United States. The traditional margarita is made up of lime juice, triple sec, and tequila served with a salt rim. And although we love a classic margarita on the rocks, we still find ourselves yearning for the frozen blended version. Frozen margaritas make for a deeply refreshing treat, like a boozy slushie. But they aren't always everyone's go-to drink order, even if they're making up a batch at home.

Frozen margaritas come with a couple of disadvantages, which might be why they aren't the default serving option. They can become cloyingly sweet because they require more sugar syrup than classic margs, as this enables a smooth texture. In turn, that makes them feel a bit heavy to drink down, and the balance of the tequila and triple sec can be harder to detect. But one ingredient can solve all of these issues: sparkling wine. Be it prosecco, Champagne, cava, or whatever else you've got on the bar cart, this bubbly addition makes for a superior frozen, blended margarita.