As Cute As Cookie Jars Are, You Shouldn't Store Baked Goods In Them

When we were kids, the question of who took the cookie from the cookie jar was a cute way to learn how to accuse others of doing something without any evidence. Now when we ask the same thing, it's an accusation worth making. Unquestionably, the image of a cookie jar on the counter full of freshly baked goodies evokes feelings of happiness and hunger. However, the truth is that storing freshly baked cookies in a jar is one of the surest and fastest ways to make sure they turn stale.

Why does this happen? The main enemy of most fresh baked goods is air, which causes starch molecules to take water from the surrounding environment and then crystalize. The result is a loaf of bread, tray of muffins, or batch of cookies that's become hard and dried out. Few cookies jars are designed to be completely airtight.

No matter how adorable your favorite jar might be, the best way to keep your cookies fresh for a couple of days is to keep them in an airtight plastic bag with as much air taken out of it before sealing. Moreover, cookies of different types should not be stored together. Cookies with more moisture that are stored with crispy ones will share some of their water and make the others stale or soggy.