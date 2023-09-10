The Shady Reason You Probably Shouldn't Order Iced Tea At Restaurants

There is nothing like a tall glass of iced tea to wash down your favorite meal, but wait — what is floating in it? As you cautiously take a sip, hoping it might be a stray tea leaf, we're here to inform you otherwise. Those tiny, drifting specks could be a result of mold lurking in the tea brewer's pour spout. Ideally, this spout should be removed and cleaned at least once a day or between brews to maintain sanitation. However, this is not always the outcome.

And because of all the tiny mechanisms (three, to be exact) in the tea pour spout, it's remarkably easy for bacteria to become trapped. If not cleaned thoroughly, this bacteria can eventually evolve into mold. This mold is called Aspergillus, or a group of fungi. Consuming moldy or poorly cleaned iced tea machines can pose significant health risks. Mold exposure can lead to respiratory issues, allergies, and even more severe health complications.

It's essential to be vigilant when ordering iced tea. Check for off-putting odors, flavors, or an unusual appearance that might indicate mold contamination. If you believe that skipping the freshly brewed option for the tap version is a safer choice, you might reconsider. Even soda guns can become moldy if not cleaned properly.