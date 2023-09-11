Adding Tea Bags To Sprite Is A Drink Fusion We Didn't Know We Needed
Looking for a refreshing pick-me-up? Well, leave it to the innovative minds on TikTok to combine two unlikely beverages to create a brand-new treat. The recipe is simple despite the surprising ingredients. All you need to do is add two tea bags to a bottle of Sprite. This Sprite iced tea is going viral all over TikTok not only for its delicious taste, but also for its easy and quick preparation.
Most content creators who've taken a whack at mixing the drink for themselves have attempted the recipe with Lipton tea bags. Nevertheless, experimenting with your favorite tea is an exciting option. Tazo Passion tea would likely amount to the best hibiscus-flavored soda beverage in the world, and a pumpkin spice tea bag may just be the missing ingredient for your go-to soft drink this fall. Regardless of what twist you choose to put on your iced-tea-infused Sprite, the crisp lemon-lime soda, lemon slices, and some ice are key components.
How to make your own Sprite iced tea
The recipe calls for a bottle of Sprite and two tea bags. It's obvious why the lemon Lipton tea bags mix well with the lemon-lime soda, but the recipe is certainly open to experimentation. Squeeze your two tea bags down into the bottle, put the cap back on, and gently flip the bottle over and let it stand upside down. Leave the bottle there for five to 10 minutes. Add ice and lemon slices to a glass and pour the bottle out over the ice once it's finished steeping. Believe it or not, this is all you need to add some depth and flavor to your soda and give that Sprite a caffeine pick-me-up.
@hishamraustv
REFRESHING GILER ! – Sprite Lemon Tea #fyp #tiktokfood #lemontea
This beverage would be perfect to serve to guests with just a few easy tweaks. Try a 2-liter bottle of Sprite with four to five tea bags depending on your personal preference. Serve your drink in a big pitcher with ice and lemons, and your guests will be endlessly impressed with your mixology skills. Unless, of course, they've already seen how simple this recipe is on their TikTok FYP.