Adding Tea Bags To Sprite Is A Drink Fusion We Didn't Know We Needed

Looking for a refreshing pick-me-up? Well, leave it to the innovative minds on TikTok to combine two unlikely beverages to create a brand-new treat. The recipe is simple despite the surprising ingredients. All you need to do is add two tea bags to a bottle of Sprite. This Sprite iced tea is going viral all over TikTok not only for its delicious taste, but also for its easy and quick preparation.

Most content creators who've taken a whack at mixing the drink for themselves have attempted the recipe with Lipton tea bags. Nevertheless, experimenting with your favorite tea is an exciting option. Tazo Passion tea would likely amount to the best hibiscus-flavored soda beverage in the world, and a pumpkin spice tea bag may just be the missing ingredient for your go-to soft drink this fall. Regardless of what twist you choose to put on your iced-tea-infused Sprite, the crisp lemon-lime soda, lemon slices, and some ice are key components.