Kraft Heinz Will Bribe Your Child To Learn With New Snack-Filled Books

While parents have been obsessing over buying school supplies, new clothes, and the best Aldi products to toss in the school lunch or snack bag, kids have been feeling that going back to school means the end of summer fun. In an effort to bring excitement to learning for those who are struggling to get back into the rhythm, Kraft Heinz has created FUNdamental Textbooks, and the best part is that the books cost absolutely nothing.

Jiggleometry, a play on geometry, teaches kids about shapes and non-shapes, and tucked inside the book is a container of Jell-O. Nibbleonomy is about astronomy, letting kids explore what's out there in the universe, and there's a cup of Kraft Mac & Cheese in the hollowed-out pages. Stackonomics, which introduces kids to economics — and discusses stacking, trading, and bartering — contains a Lunchable. The final book is called Slurpstory, and it is a humorous take on history that holds a slurpable beverage: Capri Sun.

Despite the books being free, Kraft Heinz is donating $10 to the non-profit organization First Book for every FUNdamental Textbook that is ordered. First Book states that its mission is "to ensure that all children, regardless of their background or zip code, can succeed — by removing barriers to equitable education." Along with the $10 donations, Kraft Heinz is also donating $50,000 to the organization.