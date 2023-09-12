The Type Of Apple For Homemade Applesauce Makes All The Difference

Early fall often means a visit to the pick-your own apple orchard, particularly if you're a city dweller with young children and you want them to get a small (yet flavorful) taste of rural life. (Or you get roped into chaperoning your kiddo's kindergarten field trip.) On such an occasion, or perhaps even on a trip to the farmer's market or the supermarket, you may find yourself in possession of half a bushel or so of apples and no earthly idea how to use them all up. Contrary to any idioms you may have heard, there's nothing particularly easy about apple pie, but making homemade applesauce is a pretty effort-free endeavor –- as long as you've picked the right apples, that is.

The whole point with applesauce is for the apples to fall apart completely and lose their apple-y texture as they dissolve into a sweet, tasty mush. For that reason, pie apples like Granny Smiths aren't your best bet as they're a bit too firm. The best apples to use are ones that have a fairly soft texture as opposed to the kind that bite back when you chomp into them. Another thing to keep in mind is the texture of the skin. Cooking your apples unpeeled not only cuts down on labor but packs quite a punch, nutritionally speaking: quadruple the vitamin K and more than double the vitamins A and C as compared to peeled fruits, per Healthline. Apples with thinner skins, though, may make for a smoother sauce.