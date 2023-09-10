Tabasco Is More Than Just A Sauce - It's Also An Opera

Did you know that a 2-ounce bottle of Tabasco contains exactly 720 drops? What about the fact that the beloved hot sauce contains just three ingredients: vinegar, salt, and red peppers? Well, we're willing to bet you didn't know there was once an entire opera that paid homage to this iconic condiment.

Yep, you read that correctly. "The Burlesque Opera of Tabasco" — originally referred to as simply "Tabasco" — is a notable comedic and satirical work composed by George Whitefield Chadwick. Premiering in 1894, the piece defied the conventions of opera by infusing it with a whimsical, humorous touch. The plot follows a tongue-in-cheek narrative that parodies the prevailing grandiose themes of the time. The story revolves around Irish sailor Dennis O'Grady, who ends up in Morocco after getting lost at sea and pretends to be a French chef named François who cooks for a high-ranking officer who craves spice. And as it turns out, the fastidious leader is a fan of the piquant Avery Island sauce.

The synthesis of historical events with hyperbole was a delight to audiences, and the unique approach of incorporating satire and farce into an opera set "Tabasco" apart from its more serious counterparts at the time. Chadwick, an American composer associated with the New England Conservatory of Music, sought to create an entertaining work that would engage audiences through a witty lens.