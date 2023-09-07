Costco's New Frozen Chicken Nuggets Belong In The Food Court

The Costco food court is home to easy-to-grab items like its all-beef hot dogs and chicken Caesar salads. However, a new frozen offering from the wholesale giant deserves to be served up hot alongside the pizza slices and chicken bakes. We think Kirkland Signature's Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks — currently sold by the bagful — are worthy of the Costco food court treatment.

These nuggets are frozen and fully cooked, which makes them even more approachable to prepare at home, and were described in an Instagram post from @costcobuys as "Chick-fil-A nugget dupes." Priced at $13.99 for a 4-pound bag, they clock in at about $6 less than the previously sold Just Bare brand chicken breast chunks. One Costco worker reported the nuggets came into their location last week and speculated about the new product's potential popularity, writing, "When we got in the bare nuggets we would clear out about 2 full pallets a week so I wonder how these would do."

Going off early social media reactions, the new nuggets could become a popular frozen Costco item. Therefore, we can't help but wonder why the chain won't introduce this item to its food court, which is basically fast food anyway.