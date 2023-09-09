Once-Popular Bread Trends That Need To Make A Comeback

Bread is one of the most widely consumed foods in the world. While the exact origins of breadmaking are long buried, scientists have uncovered evidence of ovens and ancient crumbs dating back 14,000 years in present-day Jordan. Yeasted bread appeared around 1,350 B.C.E. in Egypt, and the rest, as they say, is history. Today, Americans eat about 47.3 pounds of bread each year per capita, and spent about $24.2 billion on it in 2022.

Around the world, bread is a vital and affordable staple. From roti in South Asia to injera in East Africa and baguettes in Europe, it forms a foundational part of daily diets. It has come to symbolize hospitality, abundance, and communion, and play a prominent role in religious texts.

Given its lengthy and pervasive presence in our culture, it's no surprise that bread has undergone many iterations over the millennia. Some trends, such as flatbread, sourdough, and sandwich bread, seem here to stay. Others have sadly faded in popularity since their heydays. Tastes change and culinary traditions evolve, but there are plenty of innovations that didn't have the staying power they deserve. Keep reading to discover bread trends from over the years that deserve to make a comeback.