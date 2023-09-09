Reasons Your French Press Coffee Tastes Sour

Have you ever eagerly brewed a cup of French press coffee, only to take that first sip and be met with an unexpected sour taste? It's a frustrating experience, to say the least, and can result in a lot of cups of subpar coffee. But before you toss your French press out the window, let's learn more about sour coffee and what causes it. The journey from coffee bean to cup is complex, and several factors can create that unwelcome sourness in your brew.

Under-extraction is a major cause of sourness in coffee. This is when the water hasn't extracted enough of the desirable flavors and compounds from the coffee grounds during the brewing process. It results in sour coffee because the water hasn't been able to dissolve and extract the full range of flavor compounds in the beans. As a result, the coffee lacks the richness and depth that properly extracted coffee offers. Grind size, water temperature, water-to-coffee ratio, and brew time can all cause sourness due to under-extraction. Then there are the coffee beans themselves. The beans' origin, roast level, and how fresh they are can cause a degree of sourness in coffee.

So, you can see there are many potential reasons your French press coffee tastes sour. Whether you're a coffee aficionado or just a casual morning sipper, understanding the reasons behind sour French press coffee means you can fix your issue and enjoy a better brew.