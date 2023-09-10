6 Best And 8 Worst Old-School Halloween Treats

There may be intriguing new candy creations cropping up every year to sweeten up your Halloween, but it's the old-school classics that haunt the trick-or-treat memories of generations of costumed kiddos. Sure, everyone was happy to get a full-sized Snickers or a grocery store pack of Bubble Yum while candy corn always left us bitter. But the trickiest treats of all were the ones that turned the most candified holiday of the year on its pointed ear, and transformed every treat bag into a minefield of hits and misses. So many up-and-down retro options made getting the best or worst Halloween candy a real roll of the dice.

Vintage treats didn't always take youngsters into consideration. Some candies presented as front door offerings were downright boring, like peanut butter kisses and Nik-L-Nips will attest. Did we eat them when there was nothing left in the bag but wrappers and disappointment? Of course, we did. But we didn't enjoy them, wishing all the while we'd been a little slower eating the better bites. While some of these sugary goodies were destined for the garbage bin, others made an indelible impression and informed our childhoods as unforgettable pleasures of the Halloweens past.