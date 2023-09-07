Cheetos' 75th Birthday Cake Features (What Else) The Fan-Favorite Snack

Cheetos celebrated its 75th birthday with a chic birthday bash hosted by the king of smooth, Chester the Cheetah. Amid New York City's high-profile Fashion Week, Chester, with the help of a few ultra-cool friends, supplied fans and VIP guests with a night of fun, fashion, and, of course, Cheetos.

To mark the occasion, Chester and the Cheetos gang recruited James Beard Award-winning pastry chef and Milk Bar owner Christina Tosi to whip up a Cheetos-inspired birthday cake. Known for her wacky creative genius, Tosi was the perfect woman for the job, and boy, did she deliver. The cake, which took Tosi and her team four months to develop, features several layers of Milk Bar's signature vanilla sponge cake with rainbow sprinkles and bits of crunchy Cheetos sprinkled throughout, which are separated by vanilla frosting and artfully infused orange cheetle dust frosting.

Since Chester knows being inclusive is cool, those who couldn't attend the New York-based shindig can purchase Tosi's limited-edition Cheetos birthday cake from Milk Bar's website and at flagship stores. The 6-inch cake, which serves eight to 12 people, costs $62. A portion of the proceeds go to The Birthday Party Project, a non-profit organization that gifts children experiencing homelessness the birthday parties they deserve.