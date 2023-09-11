Fricassée Is The French Cooking Technique That Totally Trumps Typical Stews

The French cooking style fricassée may not be a term you've heard much in the United States unless you live in a southern state where it's a popular eat. The most well-known dish cooked via this technique is chicken fricassée, which is traditionally prepared using white wine and heavy cream to create a luscious sauce. This hearty comfort food is often served over rice, or with other sides like steamed veggies or fluffy mashed potatoes.

Thought to be a combination of the French words for "to fry" and "to cut up," fricassée is characterized by first sautéing chicken before then stewing it in a spiced blond broth that's cooked separately. Out of all the ways to cook stew, fricassée is made particularly delicious by this combo of wet and dry cooking as well as simmering the chicken while it's still on the bone, which infuses the broth with even more mouthwatering flavor. You can use other types of meat in your French-style fricassée like veal or lamb, swap it out for fish, or even just braise some veggies. It's as easy as pulling out your trusty Dutch oven or a large cast iron pan and gathering your ingredients to get started.