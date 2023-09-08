Brew Up Spooktacular Witch Finger Cookies For Your Halloween Party

Once September rolls around it's hard to resist getting a start on the Halloween festivities — dreaming up your costume, decorating your house, buying all the pumpkins. You might even find yourself planning the food and beverages for your Halloween party, which will be here before you know it. While there are familiar standbys like Halloween punch with dry ice or mummy hot dogs, it's always fun to add some creepy sweet treats to the menu. It doesn't get much easier or eerier than our witch finger cookies.

Consisting of a classic sugar cookie dough made with butter, sugar, flour, eggs, vanilla, baking powder, and salt, these gruesome but tasty cookies were created by recipe developer and nutritionist Kristen Carli for Mashed. Most of the ingredients are already pantry and fridge staples, so chances are the only items you'll need to pick up are Marcona almonds for the fingernails and red decorating gel to give the appearance of blood.

The great thing about these cookies is that though they can be served at a Halloween party for adults they're kid-friendly, too. This is something that you can make together as a family for the holiday. Let the kids lead the way in coming up with spooky variations to the recipe and decorations to add to the scare factor.