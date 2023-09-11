The Impractical Novelty Of Oversized Wine Bottles

As Rudyard Kipling once said, "A man can never have too much red wine." We couldn't agree more, which is why we love to see large format wines. They are the right amount of fun and indulgent, perfect for parties and festivities, and they bring a glimmer of hope that maybe — just maybe – there will be enough wine.

Large format wines come in different sizes and have biblical names: Magnum (1.5 liters), Jeroboam or Double Magnum (3 liters), Rehoboam (4.5 liters), Bordeaux Jeroboam (5 liters), Imperial (6 liters), Methuselah (6 liters), Salmanazar (9 liters), Balthazar (12 liters), Nebuchadnezzar (15 liters), Melchior (18 liters), Solomon (20 liters), Sovereign (25 liters), Primat or Goliath (27 liters), and Melchizedek (30 liters).

All said and done, oversized vino bottles do satisfy the quantity criteria in group settings, but some experts think they veer towards impracticality because of their sheer size, among other factors. Mashed spoke with Mathew Woodburn-Simmonds, an ex-sommelier and the creator of Decoding Wine, to discuss the practicality of large wine formats like the Nebuchadnezzar. In his eyes, they score a solid zero in the practicality department.

"It's purely for show. Trying to pour even a 3l bottle of wine is really hard. Most of these bottles are made especially for parties or some event to look impressive. Utterly pointless practically speaking," he said.