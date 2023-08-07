Why Many Wine Connoisseurs Prefer Magnums To Standard Bottles
When it comes to enjoying a glass of wine, are you the type of person who is just happy to sip, even if it's boxed wine, or are you a swirling, sniffing, wine connoisseur? If you fall into the latter camp, you probably prefer to purchase magnum wine bottles. Standard wine bottles, like the ones you typically see in liquor stores or restaurants, contain 750 milliliters. A magnum is double the size at 1.5 liters. While a standard bottle contains four glasses of wine, magnums contain enough wine for about 10 glasses.
Magnum wine isn't a particular type of wine; rather, "magnum" describes the size of a wine bottle. You can find varieties of both red and white wine in a magnum bottle, but the larger size is also popular for champagne or sparkling wine. Champagne always comes in a larger bottle, and champagne is especially prized in a magnum bottle. Magnum bottles allow wine and sparkling wine more time to mature and age, which may create a better flavor. The larger bottle allows the wine to absorb more oxygen, which can help tame the strong tannins and improve the taste. According to ex-sommelier Matthew Woodburn-Simmonds, while many winemakers claim the bottles improve taste, the verdict is still out on if they really make a difference.
Magnums are ideal to drink at home
A magnum bottle's larger size also means the wine stays fresher longer and can be laid down to age even longer. Along with potentially making a better, tastier wine, the larger bottle is also aesthetically pleasing. Walking into your home or into a restaurant and seeing a giant bottle of wine can impress even the most curmudgeonly guests. Since the bottles age slower, it can be a perfect choice for those who cannot finish a bottle of wine in one sitting.
While some wine connoisseurs advise against recorking a bottle of wine, magnum bottles can be recorked and kept in the fridge for a night or two. Certain bottles of magnum wine may even get better after opening due to the oxygen exposure. Regarding magnum wine, wine bar owner Olivia Moore said, "It gives a broad look at how the wine changes over time." If you're ordering a magnum wine at a restaurant or purchasing a bottle, expect to pay a pretty penny. Even though it's equivalent to two standard bottles, it may cost more than the two, due to increased costs to produce and package it. Even with the increased cost, it may be worth it, especially for a large gathering.