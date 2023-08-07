Why Many Wine Connoisseurs Prefer Magnums To Standard Bottles

When it comes to enjoying a glass of wine, are you the type of person who is just happy to sip, even if it's boxed wine, or are you a swirling, sniffing, wine connoisseur? If you fall into the latter camp, you probably prefer to purchase magnum wine bottles. Standard wine bottles, like the ones you typically see in liquor stores or restaurants, contain 750 milliliters. A magnum is double the size at 1.5 liters. While a standard bottle contains four glasses of wine, magnums contain enough wine for about 10 glasses.

Magnum wine isn't a particular type of wine; rather, "magnum" describes the size of a wine bottle. You can find varieties of both red and white wine in a magnum bottle, but the larger size is also popular for champagne or sparkling wine. Champagne always comes in a larger bottle, and champagne is especially prized in a magnum bottle. Magnum bottles allow wine and sparkling wine more time to mature and age, which may create a better flavor. The larger bottle allows the wine to absorb more oxygen, which can help tame the strong tannins and improve the taste. According to ex-sommelier Matthew Woodburn-Simmonds, while many winemakers claim the bottles improve taste, the verdict is still out on if they really make a difference.