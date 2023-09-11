When Life Gives You Stale Cookies, Make More Baked Goods

Having too many cookies may seem like a good problem to have, but if you're not able to finish them up in time, both the store-bought and home-baked kind can get a bit stale. While stale cookies are still edible and are definitely better than no cookies at all, what we like best is to repurpose slightly-past-their-prime foods into newer and arguably even better versions of their former glory. Just as spoiled (or soured) milk can be used in baking and dry bread can find new life in crouton form, so can stale cookies be used to make unexpected treats like a cookie-filled cookie that you make by wrapping an Oreo in chocolate chip cookie dough and then baking it.

If you prefer something a bit more standard, you can always crumble up the stale cookies and stir them into a second batch of cookie batter. These cookie-chip cookies could have some extra crunch, plus the addition may help stretch the batter to make a few more cookies. You could stir those cookie crumbs into cake batter, too, to make a cookies-and-cream-type cake. Or you could sprinkle them on the bottom of a pan before adding the cake batter, or crumble them over the top of a frosted cake. In each case, the texture of the stale cookies will be negated not only by rendering them into crumbs but also by other elements such as cake and frosting that will contribute to the overall texture of the dish.