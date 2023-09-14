Comeback Sauce Is The Southern Staple You'll Slather On Everything

If you have roots in Mississippi, odds are you've heard of comeback sauce. This topping resembles Thousand Island, a creamy salad dressing with a tangy flavor. However, it packs a spicy kick that makes it unique. Comeback sauce typically starts with two main ingredients: mayonnaise and ketchup. It can also include Worcestershire sauce, garlic, onion, and mustard. The spicy component can come from either chili sauce or hot sauce.

Each of the ingredients serves an essential purpose. The ketchup provides sweetness, while the mayonnaise lends the sauce its creamy texture. Worcestershire sauce adds flavor, much like salt and other seasonings. Some recipes even call for honey because it ties the contrasting flavors together.

Though not entirely similar, many people liken comeback sauce to Raising Cane's sauce or Chick-fil-A sauce. Both sauces fit the description, as they're creamy, tangy, savory, and smoky. These sauces are tailored for chicken, which leads to the next question: What is comeback sauce used for?