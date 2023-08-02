Mississippi Chicken Is A Regional Dish Flooded With Flavor

The state of Mississippi may be best known for its namesake mud pie and mud cake, but its cuisine has so much more to offer, ranging from soul food such as fried catfish and collard greens to more unique items like tamales cooked in broth and pickles brined in Kool-Aid. Yet another of the Magnolia State's greatest hits is something you won't find in any restaurant since Mississippi chicken is, instead, a dish that seems to be a favorite of home cooks.

One of Mississippi chicken's main selling points may be the fact that it calls for relatively few ingredients: just chicken, butter, pickled peppers from a jar, and a couple of packets of seasoning mix that are meant to add some mild flavor. The dish is frequently made in a slow cooker and involves zero prep work since all you'll need to do is to open a few packages, throw everything in the crock pot, and set the dial (or digital interface, if you have a more modern appliance) for a few hours of cooking time. If you're not into slow cooker recipes, though, it's also possible to bake the dish in the oven using the same five ingredients.