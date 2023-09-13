Why You Should Be Making Desserts With Salty Snack Foods, According To Christina Tosi - Exclusive

When you go to the grocery store to buy ingredients for making desserts, you probably naturally gravitate to the baking aisle. You're not wrong to do so — you're not going to be able to bake much without the basics like flour and sugar — but when you're searching for that special something to give your desserts some added flair, Milk Bar founder and CEO Christina Tosi thinks you should be looking in the snack aisle.

Tosi explained to Mashed in an exclusive interview that ever since she was a kid accompanying her mom on errands, she has been enamored with the power of packaged snacks. The saltiness that snack foods contribute to recipes makes desserts less one-note, breaking up the sweetness. As Tosi put it, "I love working with salty-sweet, personally, because it keeps your taste buds guessing ... It's a little bit of this dance, which I love." In other words, the perfect dessert is a delicate balancing act between salt and sweetness — the chaos of sugar and savoriness mixing together is much more interesting than sweetness on its own.

Snacks like chips don't just bring sodium to the party, either. They can also be great textural additions to baked goods. Look no further than Tosi's Bugle Bars for an example: They start as an underbaked, gooey chocolate chip cookie bar, but the thing that makes them memorable is the crunchy, salty topping made with Bugles and Ritz crackers.