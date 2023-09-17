Summer Berry Overnight Oats Recipe
Whether you're pressed for time in the morning or you prefer cold meals over hot ones, overnight oats are the ideal solution to nearly any breakfast-time quandary. Instead of preparing these oats in the morning and eating them hot, overnight oats are typically prepared the night before (sometimes even days in advance) and left to sit in the fridge, during which time the oats absorb liquid and become soft, moist, and perfectly palatable. There are countless ways that you could dress up or flavor overnight oats, and for those who are in need of some inspiration, look no further than this summer berry overnight oats recipe, courtesy of Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating.
"My favorite thing about this recipe is how quick and simple it is to prep," Brookes says, adding, "The result is a delicious, creamy, fruit-packed breakfast that you can take on the go." You'll find a medley of berries in this recipe, including strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries. Ideal for getting in that serving of fruit and clearing out your produce drawer all in one go, these summer berry overnight oats will surely boost your morning routine, even if it happens to be a particularly busy one.
Gather the ingredients for summer berry overnight oats
Brookes uses rolled oats for her overnight recipe, though she does note that "any type should work well here." You'll also need milk (any kind including dairy-free will work), agave nectar or honey, chia seeds, strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and a touch of vanilla extract. "I love how the vanilla extract adds an extra flavor boost," Brookes says.
Mix up the oats and add-ins
Grab a large mixing bowl and add in the oats, milk, agave nectar, chia seeds, and vanilla extract, stirring to combine. Next, add in all of the berries, giving those a good stir-in as well.
Transfer the oats to jars and refrigerate
Transfer the oat mixture to a couple of jars — this recipe yields two servings, so Brookes uses two medium-sized jars, but feel free to distribute the mixture amongst whatever size/amount of jars you have on hand. Also, you could simply transfer the oats to a Tupperware container as long as it has an airtight lid.
Whatever vessel your oats end up in, pop the lid on all the same and place the oats into the fridge. You want to let them refrigerate for at least 6 hours, though overnight is truly the ideal timeframe.
Top off your overnight oats with more berries
Once morning comes and your stomach is growling, you can traipse happily to the fridge knowing that these summer berry overnight oats are ready to go. You can top off your jar with an extra handful of berries, though Brookes notes, "You could add other toppings such as chopped nuts or a drizzle of nut butter, chocolate chips or seeds."
If you're the type who likes to meal prep, then you're in luck with this recipe. As Brookes explains, "The oats will keep well in the fridge for up to 4 days so they can absolutely be prepped further in advance." You could prep a whole batch on Sunday night and have breakfast ready to go for nearly the entire week!
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 ½ cups milk (regular or dairy-free)
- 3 tablespoons agave nectar (or honey)
- 2 tablespoons chia seeds
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup strawberries, hulled and halved
- ½ cup raspberries
- ½ cup blueberries
- extra fresh berries, for serving
- Add the oats, milk, agave nectar, chia seeds, and vanilla extract to a large mixing bowl. Stir well to combine.
- Add the strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries and mix to combine.
- Distribute the mixture between 2 jars.
- Put the lids on and leave to chill in the fridge for at least 6 hours or preferably overnight.
- When serving, add some extra fresh berries, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|470
|Total Fat
|12.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|18.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|79.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|13.9 g
|Total Sugars
|40.8 g
|Sodium
|83.3 mg
|Protein
|14.4 g