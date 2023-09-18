A Heat Gun Is The Fancy-Pants Way Of Getting Perfectly Crispy Chicken Skin

There's literally no end to the ways that you can achieve crispy chicken skin. Some swear by a dry brine being all it takes, others like to add a little baking powder to their seasoning mix, and some say to just make sure the chicken goes into a super hot oven. If those are too tame for you, we were delighted to find the slightly over-the-top method of browning a chicken with a heat gun.

The crispy skin here is a product of pre-rendering thanks to the direct heat from the gun. Just as a fatty piece of bacon might stay a bit soggier than a thin, less marbled piece unless you crisp up the extra fat, unrendered chicken skin won't have that satisfying snap when you bite into it. Rendering refers to the cooking down of fat, of which chicken skin has plenty, and the heat gun helps to give the rendering process a jump start before you even start cooking the chicken. It is, however, essential you use the heat gun at a low setting without hitting the skin with too much heat at once, lest you burn it. The lower heat allows the fat to slowly melt down all while you give the skin a browned coat.