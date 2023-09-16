Fast Food Chain Reuben Sandwiches Ranked Worst To Best

How many drive-thru chains can you think of that serve Reubens? Not many, which is why clicking on this list probably has your tummy going pitter-patter at the notion that our fast food overlords slings 'em on the cheap. But because the deli staple features a far more complex profile, you might have wondered how different franchises compare to each other. Let's face the facts: Calling Reubens an "acquired taste" isn't off base. Either you love the sharp, acidic slew of corned beef — or pastrami — nestled between crunchy rye and toppings like sauerkraut and Thousand Island or you hate it. And, wouldn't you like to know the places nailing that meaty, mouthwatering combination?

With the caveat that we're not expecting Katz's level of authenticity, we strove for baseline markers of the classic sandwich alongside the overall value — that would be the toasted (preferably marbled rye) bread and the load of salty, savory garnishes. Just as well, conducting a ranking of worst to best Reubens also required a proper sampling of fast food chains. Scouring the bottom of the budgetary spectrum (hiya, Arby's!) up to the quick-service spots like Culver's and McAllister's provided an appropriate sampling since the price points and qualities vary. Let's dig into our findings, shall we?