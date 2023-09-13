McDonald's Beloved Pumpkin And Creme Pie Has Returned – With A Caveat

Fall fans have yet another tasty reason to rejoice today! McDonald's has announced that their popular autumn dessert is returning to the menu. The Pumpkin and Creme Pie is back. Since the now-famous Baked Apple Pie first hit McDonald's menus way back in 1968, the fast food chain has given its fans more than 40 types of pies. About a decade ago, they introduced a pumpkin pie for a bit of seasonal sweetness before giving us the Pumpkin and Creme Pie a few years later. The Pumpkin and Creme Pie has returned to the menu a few times since, and it will officially be back this year, as well.

The Pumpkin and Creme Pie is more of a turnover than a typical pie, which is the McDonald's pie's claim to fame. The seasonal pie's crust is sugar-coated and split down the middle. One side has pumpkin pie filling, while the other has vanilla creme. The combination makes for the perfect mixture of sweet flavors and textures.