The Secret To Perfectly Cooked Grits Lies In Your Trusted Rice Cooker

Grits are an American Southern tradition that have been consumed over breakfast and dinner tables alike for generations. But, the secret to perfectly cooking them may have its origins in Asia, instead.

Rice cookers have become an increasingly popular method for preparing grits for a variety of reasons. For one, they're about as hands-off as cooking can get, gently cooking the grits without chefs needing to worry about constantly stirring or accidentally burning them. They also produce a consistent texture time after time and are perfect for preparing large batches for group dining or meal prep.

The trick is as simple as adding your grits, water, milk, or broth with any other flavorings like butter or cheese to the rice cooker's pot and turning it on. If your model has multiple cooking modes, set it for the standard, white rice setting. The time will vary depending on the brand of rice cooker, though most take somewhere between 20 and 30 minutes. Resist the temptation to open it and stir, as that can release critical moisture, cause the internal temperature to drop, and increase your cooking time.