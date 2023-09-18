You Can Easily Transform Eggo Waffles Into A Churro-Style Dish

Chocolate cake is great and all, but let's face it — a good lava cake is a dime a dozen. However, when you stumble upon a menu that offers churros, it feels like a rare and exciting treat. If you struggle to find them out and about, you may want to take matters into your own hands. For most people, making a batch of churros from scratch may sound like a tall order. Fortunately, there's an easy hack for making soft and crispy churros at home with the help of Eggo waffles.

If you thought everyone was trying to get their paws on your Eggo before, wait until you give them the churro treatment. Traditional churros are crafted with a dough called paté a choux or choux pastry. The same dough used to make éclairs, choux pastries are meant to be fried rather than baked. While Eggo waffles are made with a more traditional Belgian waffle-style batter, the ready-made waffles take on a particularly churro-like texture after being fried or baked. From there, a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar is all you need to create a convincing copycat.